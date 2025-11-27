Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SA has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SA opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 210.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,178,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,170 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,382,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 339,913 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,131,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,490,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 145,528 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

