Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Select Medical by 48,000.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Select Medical by 61.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 6,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

