SentinelOne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 21,715 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 13,028 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE S opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,116.83. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 263.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 166.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

