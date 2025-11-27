ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $830.90 and last traded at $825.0490. 1,394,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,640,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $815.84.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1,275.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.67.

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 280 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.48, for a total transaction of $235,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,893.92. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.55, for a total transaction of $249,352.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,294.55. The trade was a 36.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,762 shares of company stock worth $2,390,667. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,235,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $940.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of ServiceNow are going to split on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

