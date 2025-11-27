ServiceTitan (TTAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $238.2640 million for the quarter. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The company had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ServiceTitan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33.

In other ServiceTitan news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $4,253,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $43,647,909.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,595,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,706,572.83. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $393,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

