Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCVL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $458.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,981. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 164.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

