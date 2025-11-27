Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: FUN):

11/21/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

11/7/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/8/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Six Flags Entertainment was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

