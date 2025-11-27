Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $123.7290 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.23 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 205.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm's brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

