Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.1111.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $61.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0%

SEI opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.12. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 370,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,258,450. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,306.41. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $78,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,515,000 after buying an additional 224,021 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,504,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Articles

