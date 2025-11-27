Solventum Corporation $SOLV Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Solventum by 31.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 5.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of SOLV opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $86.81.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

