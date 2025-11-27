Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Wolfe Research raised Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nomura upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sony

Sony Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE SONY opened at $29.11 on Friday. Sony has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,649 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 18.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 473,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sony by 124.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.