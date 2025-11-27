Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and traded as high as GBX 0.70. Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.65, with a volume of 286,208 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

