Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.6250.
SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.
Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.14 on Friday. Spirit Aerosystems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.
Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Aerosystems will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
