Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.6250.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,400,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,840,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 25.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,502,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,255,000 after buying an additional 600,891 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,643,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after buying an additional 884,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 51.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,545,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,722,000 after buying an additional 870,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.14 on Friday. Spirit Aerosystems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Aerosystems will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

