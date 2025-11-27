Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $331.1110 million for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 364,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.42. This trade represents a 7.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul Stone bought 59,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $167,941.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,110,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,685.60. This represents a 5.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 143,279 shares of company stock valued at $390,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 411,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 89.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 567,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 40,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 486,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 269,389 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.