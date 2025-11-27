Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 4.8% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $47,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $593.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.51. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

