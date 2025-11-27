Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

