Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellantis will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 15,964.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,020,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.