Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $335.74 million for the quarter. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,654.81. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 799,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,809.26. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 2,178,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 146.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 820,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,861.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 825,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 797,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.