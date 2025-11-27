STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.60. 97,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 70,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

The STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (BTGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides combined exposure to Bitcoin and gold through futures contracts and ETPs. The fund uses leverage to stack the total return of its Bitcoin holdings with the potential returns of the gold strategy.

