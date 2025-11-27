Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Clearfield Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,847.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

