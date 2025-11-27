Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Clearfield Stock Up 1.6%
NASDAQ CLFD opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,847.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
