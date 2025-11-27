Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Purchased by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 151.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Stride accounts for about 0.6% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stride from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

