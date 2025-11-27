Stuart Paterson Purchases 48,587 Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paterson bought 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 per share, for a total transaction of £98,631.61.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ESCT stock opened at GBX 207.50 on Thursday. The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155.45 and a 1-year high of GBX 223.50. The firm has a market cap of £741.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 87.06% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

