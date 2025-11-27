Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Purchased by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,364 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 7.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $331,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $341,480,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $409.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

