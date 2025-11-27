Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.33.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $409.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 226.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,322,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

