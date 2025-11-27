Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Techprecision Corp. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.73. Techprecision shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 22,293 shares traded.

Get Techprecision alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Techprecision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Techprecision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Techprecision has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPCS

Techprecision Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Techprecision

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Techprecision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Techprecision by 55.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Techprecision in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Techprecision during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Techprecision by 29.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Techprecision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Techprecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techprecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.