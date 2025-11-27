The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.2222.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Bealer purchased 9,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,649.66. This trade represents a 43.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Clawson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. This represents a 15.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 43.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 33.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,664,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,417,000 after buying an additional 163,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

