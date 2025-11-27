Thomas Chambers Buys 49,204 Shares of Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Chambers acquired 49,204 shares of Northern 2 VCT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £29,030.36.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NTV stock opened at GBX 53.50 on Thursday. Northern 2 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 50.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 57. The stock has a market cap of £128.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.31.

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a return on equity of 335.60% and a net margin of 7,373.23%.

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

