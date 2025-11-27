TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total transaction of $45,293.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,632.96. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,640. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

View Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.88.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.48%.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.