Tony Pattison Purchases 15,000 Shares of Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pattison purchased 15,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £11,400.

Get Fiske alerts:

Fiske Trading Up 16.9%

Shares of FKE stock opened at GBX 76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Fiske plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45 and a 1-year high of GBX 85.

Fiske (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported GBX 11.40 EPS for the quarter. Fiske had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 8.83%.

About Fiske

In August 1973 Clive Harrison founded Fiske & Co Over half a century later the business is still thriving.

Fiske plc is a public company listed on the AIM Market and is one of the few remaining independent investment and wealth management firms in London. We provide a range of investment services to private, corporate and institutional clients including private investors, trustees, charities, pension funds and their professional advisers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.