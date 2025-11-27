TopBuild Corp. $BLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $250,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,447,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $75,604,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $41,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $456.32 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

