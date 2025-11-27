Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $10.0984 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 6:30 AM ET.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TD opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 232.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 47.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

