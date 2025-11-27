Tourmaline Oil Q4 EPS Forecast Cut by Capital One Financial

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Capital One Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 344.0%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

