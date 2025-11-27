Traders Buy High Volume of Zoetis Call Options (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,897 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

