Traders Purchase High Volume of Wynn Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 23,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the average daily volume of 15,128 call options.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,758,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,564 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.