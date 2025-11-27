Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Holdings Cut by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

TPH opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

