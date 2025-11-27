Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.01. Tuya shares last traded at $2.2740, with a volume of 702,716 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.62 million. Tuya had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 15.14%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Tuya Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tuya by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.45.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
