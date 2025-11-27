Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.01. Tuya shares last traded at $2.2740, with a volume of 702,716 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.62 million. Tuya had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 15.14%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.61 price target on shares of Tuya in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tuya in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tuya has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tuya by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

