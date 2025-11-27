UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2,951.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $140.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

