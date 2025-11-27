Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.47 per share and revenue of $2.6992 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $535.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $572.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.