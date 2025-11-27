UMB Financial (UMBF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF):

11/25/2025 – UMB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – UMB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – UMB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – UMB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – UMB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – UMB Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.

10/30/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $151.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – UMB Financial had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00.

10/24/2025 – UMB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/10/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – UMB Financial was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – UMB Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – UMB Financial is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $137,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,932.03. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,092.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,314.51. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 683 shares of company stock valued at $75,961 and have sold 3,127 shares valued at $353,676. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

