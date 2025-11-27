UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $326,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,074,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,623.68. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 362,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,271.92. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,743 shares of company stock worth $184,937 and have sold 54,100 shares worth $792,496. 8.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 74.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

