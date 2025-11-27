Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 13.5%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $654,336.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,722 shares in the company, valued at $170,417,919.42. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738 over the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $60,795,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $43,769,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $55,429,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

