Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.32. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 712,855 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 1,470,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 945.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 426,620 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 270,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 611.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

