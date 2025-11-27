Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.8333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price target on Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PCVX opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $94.76.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

