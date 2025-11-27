Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $9.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1250.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis
Vestis Stock Performance
NYSE VSTS opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Vestis has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $851.16 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
About Vestis
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
Featured Stories
