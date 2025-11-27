Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $9.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vestis by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 115,365 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vestis by 52.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vestis by 158.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,774,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,514 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTS opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Vestis has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $851.16 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

