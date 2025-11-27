Vistra (NYSE:VST) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock.
VST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.
Vistra Stock Up 3.7%
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 7 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,563,433.22. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock worth $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 78.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 52.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
