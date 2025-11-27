VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $152.43 and traded as high as $185.56. VSE shares last traded at $180.62, with a volume of 173,987 shares trading hands.

Get VSE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

VSE Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.43.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $282.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth $275,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.