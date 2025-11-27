Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $66,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,406,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,961,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,872,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,635,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,236,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $294.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $311.74. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

