Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.32.

View Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $176.95 on Monday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $163.27 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.27.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 555.2% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.