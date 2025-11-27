Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Presurance (PRHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Presurance (NASDAQ: PRHI) recently:

11/25/2025 – Presurance had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Presurance was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Presurance had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Presurance is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presurance Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presurance Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.