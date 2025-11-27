WFRD FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Capital One Financial

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WFRD. Zacks Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Weatherford International by 2,392.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

